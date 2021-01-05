COVID-19 Vaccine Fiasco; Assange Won't Be Extradited; Georgia Matters

Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist and veterinarian, joins us to discuss the coronavirus vaccine. The US has shipped about 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that just over 4 million doses had been administered in the United States as of Saturday, far short of the government's goal to reach 20 million people before the new year. We'll get into how the rollout is going and what to expect.
Journalist Mohammed Elmaazi, editor of The Interregnum; and journalist and documentary filmmaker Kevin Gosztola, who writes at Shadowproof.com and co-hosts the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join us to discuss the decision by a UK judge to reject the US’ request to extradite WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.
Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, joins us to talk about what to expect from Tuesday's Senate runoff elections in Georgia, as well as to discuss Nancy Pelosi being re-elected as speaker of the House.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)