2020: A Year We'll Never Forget, But Better Learn From

From the pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests, capitalism reigning supreme in American politics, and so much more, 2020 has left us all in a state of PTSD!

Eugene Puryear, host at Breakthrough News and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America, joins us to discuss top stories & bold predictions for 2021! We'll start with the 9 trillion dollar bailout for Wall Street!

Dr. Wilmer Leon, co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss his top 2020 stories and 2021 predictions. From COVID to the death of George Floyd and the death of Justice Ruth Ginsburg and so much more we'll break down what mattered and what should have mattered.

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss protests and the press. Wyatt was on the front lines of many protests all over the country. It became clear law enforcement had little regard for how the media did their job. We'll discuss that relationship and how we should move forward.

Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss his top stories and predictions. From the assasination of Soleimani to the US' relations with Iran; also how the US handled the shutdown and making Americans economically whole! We'll also get into Black Lives Matter and the death of George Floyd.

Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports, joins us to discuss his top stories in the world of sports and some predictions going forward. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL pick; the impact of COVID on sports; and the impact of activism in sports.

