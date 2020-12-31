McConnell Blocks Americans' $2k Checks; Boeing 737's Return to The Friendly Skies

McConnell introduces a clever bill to try and make it look like it's the Democrat's fault that a $2000 stimulus payment doesn't come through!

Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa joins us to discuss Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, after blocking a bill to raise direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000, introduced a different bill to do just that - as well as to repeal section 230 of the Communications Act, to create a bipartisan commission to investigate election fraud and to make some new rules about disclosing foreign nationals who handle election materials.

Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor and author of "No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests and Keith Mackey, President of Mackey International, an aviation consulting firm specializing in aviation safety, risk management, accident investigation, air carrier certification, and safety/compliance audits, joins us to discuss what it means for Boeing 737s to return to the skies and how much weight we should put in these coming reforms at the Federal Aviation Administration.

George Naylor with the National Family Farm Coalition joins us to discuss what the Covid-19 pandemic has shown us about our food systems, and a look at some ways people are trying to grow from those lessons.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, President of the National Economic Association, joins us to discuss why Mitch McConnell could care less about you and your stimulus checks, and whether or not Joe Biden will be able to prevent more Black Lives Matter protests in 2021.

Lawrence Sidbury, Jr., former American football defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, joins our weekly sports segment “Foul Play” where we take a look at the best and mostly the worst of sports around the globe.

