Gaza in Crisis; The Totality of Brexit

Human rights activist and lawyer Jonathan Kuttab; and author and activist Miko Peled, whose books include “The General’s Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” join us to talk about the long-running and acute crisis in Gaza.
Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, joins to discuss the United Kingdom, where it seems Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has found a deal with the European Union to exit the bloc.
Dr. Wes Bellamy, chair of the Political Science Department at Virginia State University and author of “When White Supremacy Knocks, Fight Back. How White People Can Use Their Privilege and How Black People Can Use Their Power,” joins us to discuss the possibility of student debt relief under the incoming Biden administration, as well as Google hijacking culture.
