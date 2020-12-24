COVID-19's Impact on Education; Medical Bill Relief; Power of Amazon

What will be the long lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic on education, and can America rebound?

David Schultz, Distinguished University Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter,” joins us to discuss declining college enrollment, declining aid applications and what they mean for education, income and the future workforce, as well as for the concept of a politically educated and engaged population.

Bill Honigman, California state coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America and co-coordinator of its Healthcare Human Rights Issue Organizing Team, joins us to discuss a provision in the relief bill Congress passed earlier this week that would put an end to some surprise medical bills in this country.

Chris Smalls, former Amazon employee and founder of The Congress of Essential Workers, joins us to discuss Amazon's impact on warehouses, transit wages and US President-elect Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss the three-sided showdown between US President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Either it’s Trump outflanking Democrats from the left on stimulus checks, or it’s Trump forcing a battle with McConnell for the soul of the GOP, or it’s Trump just shooting Republicans in the gut on his way out of the White House. Trump could be ensuring a Democratic loss in Georgia's Senate runoff elections or handing them the win. Will he be the hero, or will it be someone like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who called Trump’s holding up the recent stimulus bill to demand larger checks for citizens “an attack on every American” and an attempt by Trump to “burn this country down.” What is really going on?

Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports, joins us to discuss everything we ought to know about paying college athletes, protesting at the Olympics and elsewhere, and the impact of youth sports!

