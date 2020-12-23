Environmental Justice; Mexico Clamps Down on US Agents

Tina Landis, environmental and social justice advocate and author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism," joins us to discuss what looks like some good news - a victory in the fight to connect air polluters to the deaths they cause. Last week, in what is being called a landmark case, a coroner in the UK ruled that air pollution was a cause of death for a 9-year-old London girl. "Philip Barlow, the inner south London coroner, said Ella Kissi-Debrah’s death in February 2013 was caused by acute respiratory failure, severe asthma and air pollution exposure," The Guardian reported. He said over the course of her life, emissions of nitrogen dioxide exceeded EU and national safety thresholds, particulate matter levels exceeded World Health Organization guidelines and that that kind of pollution "both induced and exacerbated" her severe asthma, the outlet noted. What could this mean in other pollution cases?

Community organizer Maru Mora-Villalpando, an immigrant to the US and founder of La Resistencia; and Carlos Castaneda, immigration attorney, joins us to discuss Mexico’s apparent effort to control the work of US officials and agents inside Mexico - and the way it’s being covered. A Daily Beast story put it this way: “‘The Winners Are the Cartels’: Mexico Slaps Cuffs on the DEA.” But upon reading the story, it looks like a country just trying to place some restrictions on the actions of foreign agents within its borders. The Daily Beast is appalled that the reform strips diplomatic immunity from US agents in Mexico, but isn't diplomatic immunity for foreign mission staff, not for Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FBI agents? The law also says foreign agents have to apply to Mexican authorities to carry a firearm in the country and that they have to share information they gather with Mexican officials and federal authorities, none of which sounds shocking to me. What's going on here?

Alan MacLeod, author, journalist, media analyst and member of the Glasgow University Media Group, joins us to discuss what it is like to be inside the UK right now as the country deals with a new variant of COVID-19, as well as what exactly is in the latest pandemic stimulus bill here in the US. "Britain was all but cut off from the rest of Europe on Monday, with flights and trains banned by some 40 countries and freight deliveries halted at French ports, as its neighbors tried desperately to stop a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus from leaving the UK," the New York Times reported.

Jackie Luqman, co-host of By Any Means Necessary, joins us as we look at "Small Axe," a British anthology film series created and directed by Steve McQueen. The anthology consists of five original films which tell distinct stories about the lives of West Indian immigrants in London during the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

