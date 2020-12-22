COVID-19 Politics & Vaccines; Rep. Deb Haaland Tapped as Interior Secretary

Dr. Chaand Ohri, community doctor, joins us to discuss the latest developments regarding COVID-19 vaccines, including where in line you may find yourself to receive a shot, as a second vaccine is released on the US market. We'll also discuss the protests at Stanford Medical Center, where medical students took direct action on Friday morning, holding signs and demanding answers from Stanford's leadership about why just seven of its more than 1,300 residents were selected to receive the vaccine in the first round of 5,000 doses.

Levi Rickert, editor or Native News Online, joins us to discuss the complicated relationship between energy and the US Department of the Interior. Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), who was recently named as US President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for the post of interior secretary, has said she opposes fracking on public lands, but New Mexico remains an oil and gas producer, and fracking is a very big part of that. What has been her record on energy and the environment so far, and how is she going to work within Biden's oft-repeated promise not to ban fracking?

Ted Rall, syndicated columnist and political cartoonist, joins us to discuss the state of Pennsylvania, which didn’t actually spend about $108 million of the $175 million it got through the CARES Act for rent relief and mortgage help. The money was supposed to help landlords and tenants, but the way the state devised the program to distribute it made it either too burdensome or too unappealing to take part. It also made tenants jump through hoops to prove they were unemployed or had lost at least 30% of their income, which is hard to do when your employer has closed up shop temporarily or permanently. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency flagged these issues in July, but nothing was done. What's really going on here?

