Russia & Climate Change; Stimulus Negotiations Wrap-Up; Repealing the Patriot Act

How do we know who’s really winning the game on climate change, and what are the factors that control it?

Fred Magdoff, professor of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont and co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism” and “Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation," joins us to discuss a story in the New York Times Magazine entitled “How Russia Wins the Climate Crisis.” The main thrust of this article seems to be that Russia will benefit from the climate crisis as global warming makes more of its landmass agriculturally useful and as it is able to accommodate population transfers. But what are the politics at work when it comes to climate change reporting?

Sarah Crozier, communications director at Main Street Alliance, joins us to discuss the latest efforts for the US Congress and the White House to wrap up negotiations on another coronavirus relief bill. It seems at least Republicans and Democrats are close to finishing the details of the roughly $900 billion package with the hopes of passing a bill through Congress before the end of the week.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about the latest efforts to repeal the Patriot Act, whether or not the Democratic Party will ever find new leadership and the newest information regarding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.

Shuaib Mitchell, president of Nubia Filmworks LLC and motion picture and television producer/director, joins us to discuss the trend of major movie companies abandoning hopes that box office revenue will return in 2021 and dumping their movies on streaming platforms instead.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com