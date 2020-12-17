Syria's Unforgotten War; Buttigieg Nominated for US Transportation Secretary

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Syria and how the war there has seemingly been forgotten. While Syria was grabbing headlines for years, it seems like some people want to stuff it down the memory hole with Libya, and we don’t want to let that happen.
Teresa Lundy, communications strategist and principle at TML Communications; and Eugene Craig III, Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist, join us to discuss the nomination of Pete Buttigieg for secretary of transportation under the Biden administration.
Jon Jeter, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize nominee, joins us to discuss hunger in the US as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, how banks get away with preying on the poor and what’s been traded away and left out of the new pandemic relief package being negotiated in Congress.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)