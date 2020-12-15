Register
10:04 GMT15 December 2020
    Political Misfits

    More Russian Hacking Rumors; Conflict in Ethiopia Ramps Up

    Political Misfits
    by ,
    Who are the players and will the allegations hold up with the most recent accusations of Russian hacking? We've seen this play out before, and it all ended up baseless.

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss a recent Washington Post story that claims Russian government hackers are behind yet another espionage campaign that has infiltrated US agencies. We'll also take a look at the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the larger conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. A few days ago Eurasianet came out with a report on what has been circulating on social media for weeks now: videos depicting shocking atrocities by Azerbaijani soldiers against Armenian civilians and prisoners of war. Has global media just let Azerbaijan walk all over Armenia without any kind of fuss?

    Teodrose Fikre, co-founder of the Ghion Journal, joins us to discuss the latest developments in northern Ethiopia as the country's government continues to look to regain complete control of the Tigray Region. The government said Monday that "power and phone connections had been partly restored in Tigray, where civilians spoke of deprivation, fear and violence in the troubled region after six weeks of silence," AFP reported. "Tigray has been under a communications blackout since November 4 ... The shutdown, coupled with restrictions on access to the region, made verifying the situation on the ground difficult as the army battled forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)."

    Anthony Lorenzo Green, a core organizer with Black Lives Matter DC, joins us to discuss the Pro-Trump Proud Boys demonstration here in Washington, DC, over the weekend. At least four people were stabbed in confrontations late Saturday after a daylong MAGA rally that featured recently pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and a flyover from what appeared to be the Marine One presidential helicopter. Clashes between Proud Boys, Antifa and the police continued well into the evening on Saturday, leading to the arrests of at least 33 people, according to NBC4 Washington, which cited local police.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front), Armenia, Russia, protest, Ethiopia
