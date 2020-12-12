Taxi Drivers Take Over Congress; IPOs Have Great Week

Taxi drivers say their pandemic started in 2014 and descend upon Washington, DC, with a list of demands.

Monica Cruz, producer, host and labor beat reporter for BreakThrough News, joins us to discuss the taxi caravan from New York City to Washington, DC, picking up cabbies and supporters along the way, to go to the Capitol to make some demands of the people who are supposed to represent Americans. Some of the demands are the extension of unemployment aid and the reinstatement of the $600 bonus, as well as funding to help the taxi industry recover, including medallion debt forgiveness and tax exemption on forgiven debt.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, author and professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the big week that it has been for initial public offerings (IPO) - DoorDash had one of the biggest! And pandemic stimulus negotiations are underway in Congress: what should we expect?

Brandon Sutton of The Discourse podcast joins us to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process, anti-vaxxers vs. vaccine skeptics and why liberals may be getting their hopes up just a bit too much when it comes to the year 2021.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com