Officials Cast Doubt on Venezuelan Elections; Lack of Public Trust in France Leads to Protests

Ricardo Vaz, analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com, and our own Garland Nixon, co-host of Radio Sputnik's The Critical Hour, join us to discuss the election in Venezuela. Who is recognizing the results, and who isn’t? The UK issued a statement saying it recognizes the National Assembly elected in 2015 and recognizes Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela. Brazil has called the elections illegitimate, Colombia doesn’t recognize them, and the US on Monday morning called them a sham.

Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University, joins us to discuss the big news this weekend in France, where thousands of people across the country have protested against a proposed security bill that would make it more difficult to film police officers. In total, nearly 100 rallies were planned nationwide on Saturday. "Media freedom and human rights groups have led protests for weeks to have the government scrap or revise a bill that would restrict the filming of police, saying it would make it harder to prosecute cases of abuse," AFP reported over the weekend.

Jim Goodman, president of the National Family Farm Coalition, joins us to discuss plans to ban live animal exports for slaughter being unveiled in the UK. The practice could be banned by the end of 2021. In the UK, the legislation results from a combination of Brexit issues and animal welfare campaigning - an attempt to end the practice a few years ago was squashed because it was found to violate the EU’s free trade rules, for example. Now, the government seems like it’s taking the opportunity to put another positive spin on Brexit by moving to lead on animal welfare issues, in its own words.

David Schultz, Distinguished University Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter," joins us to discuss his latest piece, "The Problem with Governing by Presidential Executive Order." We'll also cover education in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. "A study being released this week by McKinsey & Co. estimates that the shift to remote school in the spring set white students back by one to three months in math, while students of color lost three to five months," the Washington Post reported Sunday. "As the coronavirus pandemic persists through this academic year, McKinsey said, losses will escalate."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com