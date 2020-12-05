Earth’s #1 Problem; Democrats Set to Repeat Failures

Tina Landis, environmental and social justice advocate and author of "Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism, joins us to discuss a recent UN report on climate that says humans are at war with nature.
Jeremy Mohler, a writer, meditation teacher, and host of the “Meditation for the 99%” podcast, joins us to discuss Democrats taking back the White House, but seemingly looking to install the same policies that people rejected in 2016 and we talk about the continued efforts to privatize public goods and services now in the name of COVID austerity measures.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, President of the National Economic Association; and Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, join us to talk about the latest economic reports and what the recent jobs report means for the future.
