The State of Afghanistan; GA Voter Lawsuit; The GOP Mission

US officials point to success in Afghanistan, but the track record may tell a different story!

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy and Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, joins us to discuss the conflict in Afghanistan we can’t seem to find our way out of. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said at the Brookings Institute, “We went to Afghanistan ... to ensure that Afghanistan never again became a platform for terrorists to strike the United States...We believe that now after 20 years — two decades of consistent effort there — we’ve achieved a modicum of success.” How true is that?

Greg Palast, an award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and elsewhere, joins us to discuss the Black Voters Matter Fund and others announcing a lawsuit against the State of Georgia to return nearly 200,000 voters they say were wrongly purged from the polls in 2019, a lawsuit based on your report about voter purges from September. We will discuss the news conference and any bombshells that were dropped.

Carmine Sabia, journalist and writer for Citizen Truth, joins us to discuss the future of the Republican Party with or without Donald Trump and whether or not the GOP can keep the screws together ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff election early next year.

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist takes a look at the brand new app Clubhouse and how you may be giving up more than you think online.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com