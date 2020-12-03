Biden Says America First, Progressives Last; SCOTUS Weighs Child Labor

Joe Biden brings back America First, and the corporate press laps up the right’s slogans and policies in Democratic wrapping.

Terry Collingsworth, executive director of International Rights Advocates, which sued Nestle USA and Cargill over the alleged child slavery used on cocoa plantations they buy from, joined Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss that case’s journey to the Supreme Court, the labor abuses the case documents, and their efforts to confront and curtail the growing impunity of corporations.

Journalist Mohammed Elmaazi, editor of the Interregnum, reviewed recent efforts to silence independent media in the UK, including left-leaning news website The Canary, and the Labour Party’s role in muting the left.

Alan MacLeod author, journalist and media analyst and a member of the Glasgow University Media Group, explained why you probably haven’t heard much about France’s recent protests, got into former President Barack Obama’s role in crushing the ambitions of the left, and the incredible doublespeak of the mainstream press as they congratulate Joe Biden for avoiding Obama’s mistakes even as he rehires all the Obama staffers who made them.

Bryan Weaver, founder and executive director of Hoops Sagrado, and Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports, joined to discuss covid forfeits and labor rights in the NFL, the way sports are coopted to carry jingoistic and nationalistic messages, and the importance of these ephemeral means of human expression.

