America's Love Affair With Lead; US Healthcare System in Peril; All of Biden's Men

How can Americans have so much lead in pipes, walls and air for hundreds of years and why has the problem been ignored?

Fred Magdoff, professor of plant and soil science at the University of Vermont, co-author of “What Every Environmentalist Needs to Know About Capitalism” and “Creating an Ecological Society: Toward a Revolutionary Transformation, joins us to discuss lead abatement upset Americans should all be at how much lead we live within our urban environments and how it got there.

Bill Honigman, California state coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America and co-coordinator of its Healthcare Human Rights Issue Organizing Team, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone, join us to talking about health care, labor at our nation’s hospitals and vaccine distribution.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees, why America’s refuse to work together to stem the pandemic and what Elon Musk's rise to the 2nd richest person in the world says about America.

Ben Norton, journalist, writer, filmmaker, assistant editor of The Grayzone and producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, joins us to discuss why comedy and satire have been so, so bad under Donald Trump.

