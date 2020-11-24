Biden Politics, Much of The Same; The Manipulative Game of Surveillance

Eugene Puryear, host at Breakthrough News and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America," joins us to give his analysis of the presidential election; voter disenfranchisement; and those who feel underrepresented.
Emily Paul, DC Ward 1 resident, policy analyst at Upturn and member of the Community Oversight of Surveillance Coalition in DC; and Freddy Martinez, director of the Lucy Parsons Institute in Chicago, join us to talk about surveillance: where it is, how it’s spreading, how we can monitor and control it and, in this time of COVID-19, how we can separate the good from the bad.
