US Atrocities Revealed; New Outlook on Sports

A new report sheds light the war against Daesh*, but how transparent is it really?

Morgan Artyukhina, Sputnik News journalist, joins us to talk about news that’s come out over the past week about the US war machine and the consequences it has for us and the rest of the world. A report by Airwars documents almost every single one of the US coalition’s strikes against Daesh. It’s being called a major transparency breakthrough, and the Pentagon is getting some credit for giving Airwars such specific geographic data about the strikes. But what does this report say about civilian casualties in the war on Daesh?

Antone Barnes, founder CEO of Brand Architects and Bryan Weaver, Founder of Hoops Sagrado, joins us to discuss the future of sports in the age of COVID, the NBA draft, and why baseball players continue to use Performance Enhancing Drugs even after testing positive several times.

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda to talk about the latest on Rudy Guiliani’s literal meltdown, some of Joe Biden’s worse picks so far, and the State Department’s new offensive against BDS.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

*Daesh (also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries