COVID-19 Numbers Spike; Partisanship vs. Bipartisanship

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to break down the new record-breaking COVID numbers of a quarter million, including 1,800 deaths yesterday alone and a record 79,000 current hospitalizations.
Dr. Shayla C. Nunally, professor of political science and Chair of Africana studies at the University of Tennessee; author of "Trust in Black America: Race, Discrimination, and Politics,” and former President of the National Conference of Black Political Scientists joins us to discuss the issue of bipartisanship in Congress and the presidential administration. Does it help or hurt and who profits the most? Also, can a Biden administration change things?
Kara Gostch, Director of Strategic Initiatives at The Sentencing Project, joins us to discuss The Justice Roundtable’s new lengthy report titled, “Transformative Justice: Recommendations for the New Administration and the 117th Congress.”
