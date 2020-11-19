Military Buying Data to Track Muslims; Pompeo's Agenda in Israel

How can an ordinary dating app or gaming app help the US government track and locate you? Why isn't this being stopped?

Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss the US military purchasing data of people around the world, through two separate supply chains that transfer user data through a variety of brokers and contractors to US Special Operations command. One is a Muslim pro, an app that reminds users when it’s time to pray. What’s the significance of learning the US military wants this kind of data? And what would they be using it for?

Robert Fantina, activist and journalist working for peace and social justice and author of 'Propaganda, Lies and False Flags: How the U.S. Justifies its Wars,' joins us to discuss Pompeo’s trip to Israel, the state of the Palestinian people, and what Joe Biden will mean for the future of the Israel occupation.

John Ross, author, economist and senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University of China, joins us to discuss the ASEAN trade deal. Over the weekend a major trade deal was signed between China and 14 other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The economic benefits from the partnership are modest and will take years to materialize but that diplomatically, it’s a victory for China. What does the trade deal achieve, or doesn’t, for China and the region, economically and politically?

