Peru's Political Turmoil; Polish Women Protest Anti-Abortion Law; Trump's Reported Plot Against Iran

Lucho Garate, journalist and director of the independent media outlet ComuniCambio; and Jimena Laso, immigrant mom and graduate student in Latin American studies, join us to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Peru. President Martin Vizcarra was removed last week, Manuel Merino lasted five days before resigning Sunday, and then Francisco Sagasti of the Morado Party was sworn in as president on Tuesday. Sagasti's ascent seems to have triggered relief everywhere. He’s been described as a centrist, he’s worked at the World Bank, and he is liked by the Organization of American States. But will he do much good or at least return things to normal?

Julian Vigo is a journalist, filmmaker and editor of Savage Minds. Her latest book is "Earthquake in Haiti: The Pornography of Poverty and the Politics of Development." She joins us to discuss protesters who have taken to the streets to fight back against the recent tightening of Poland's abortion laws by the country's Constitutional Tribunal, a decision backed by the ruling Law and Justice party.

John Lyman, editor-in-chief of International Policy Digest, joins us to discuss a recent report that claims US President Donald Trump met with advisors to discuss a possible strike against an Iranian nuclear site. We'll also look at Trump possibly ordering more troops to leave Afghanistan and Iraq as soon as this week. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, however, warned Tuesday against an early withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying that the price for leaving too soon could be very high and that Afghanistan could once again become a haven for international terrorists to plan attacks.

