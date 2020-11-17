Tensions Rise in Ethiopia; Biden's DoJ Team; MAGA March in DC

Graham Peebles, a British freelance writer and charity worker who set up The Create Trust in 2005 and runs education projects in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia and India, joins us to talk about the ongoing fighting in Ethiopia and the instability across the horn of Africa. We'll first look at Ethiopia, where fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the North has now spilled over into Eritrea. The spark that lit the powder keg seems to be an attack on the Ethiopian military's Northern Command. We'll learn about what led to the fighting for the last two weeks and what the aim of the Tigray People's Liberation Front is.

Kevin Gosztola, journalist, documentary filmmaker, writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joins us to discuss US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition teams, focusing on the Department of Justice. We'll also talk about MSNBC, the media and Biden. Last week, Jon Meacham was revealed to have been working on Biden’s speeches, drafting them and sending edits, while he was a paid analyst at MSNBC, sometimes providing commentary on speeches he helped write! And we have three paid MSNBC contributors leaving the network to join Biden’s transition teams: Barbara McQuade, Ezekiel Emanuel and Richard Stengel. How troubled should we be about this overlap between media and politics?

Ntebo Mokuena, community organizer, abolitionist and front-line liberation fighter; and Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, join us to discuss the so-called 'Million MAGA March" over the weekend in Washington, DC - which, despite its name, drew a crowd of only thousands - and the ever-increasing police brutality against antifacist protesters.

