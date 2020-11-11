Peru's Political Turmoil; More Biden Foreign Policy Analysis; Nagorno-Karabakh War Ends

Lucho Garate, journalist and director of the independent media outlet ComuniCambio, joins us to discuss the latest in Peru, where the country's Congress has voted to impeach President Martín Vizcarra, no longer trusting him to run the country. Overall, 105 of Peru’s 130 lawmakers voted to remove him on corruption charges. "Vizcarra denied as 'baseless' and 'false' the latest allegations that he accepted bribes worth 2.3 million soles [about $635,000] from companies that won public works contracts when he was the governor of the southern region of Moquegua," The Guardian reported Tuesday. Some are calling Vizcarra’s impeachment a coup, while others are saying it is a referendum on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. What has taken place here?

Jefferson Morley, a journalist and editor who has worked in Washington, DC, journalism for over 30 years and is the author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" and "Our Man in Mexico: Winston Scott and the Hidden History of the CIA"; and human rights activist and lawyer Jonathan Kuttab join us to discuss possible coming foreign policy changes under a Biden administration with regard to Israel, Palestine and Afghanistan.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss the bloody conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and the resurgence of fighting in Afghanistan. Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a full ceasefire after six weeks of violence over the long-disputed border region. As part of the agreement, Russian soldiers will stand watch and keep peace between the two sides. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as belonging to Azerbaijan; however, thousands of ethnic Armenians live there. How big a deal is this for Russia?

Ty Hobson-Powell, founder and director of policy for Concerned Citizens of DC and lead organizer with the 51 for 51 DC statehood campaign, joins us to discuss the fight for the soul of the Democratic Party and the sham of capitalism. Lots of liberals are saying that “now the real fight begins” - wait until January 20, and then it's on! Do people really know what that means? Many have hyped voting up so much and focused their civic participation entirely on casting ballots every few years. Will this make it hard for them to pivot to “real work”?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com