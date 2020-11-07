Protecting Voting Rights; New Hippocratic Oath Addresses Racism; Georgia Election Results Analysis

Barbara Arnwine, president and founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition; and Rev. Dr. Sharon Anderson, CEO of KCG Consulting and former associate professor at the Howard University School of Law and Georgetown Law, join us to discuss the US presidential election, the courts and whether constant lawsuits over vote counting are the future for the country. Since the counting started, there have been a bunch of lawsuits, mostly by the Trump campaign, regarding access for observers. There have also been lawsuits in several states regarding which votes could be counted and what the results have been. Should we look at these legal fights launched by the Trump campaign and think that US election and voting laws are pretty weak and unsettled? Or, on the contrary, should we conclude that the laws and courts are functioning as they should, and these lawsuits are just harassment?

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss medical education during a pandemic and a new Hippocratic Oath that addresses racism. The new oath comes from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine's Class of 2024. In September, students in the class "started a new tradition by writing their own class oath to acknowledge their ever-evolving responsibilities as physicians," a release from the university noted. It acknowledges “the fundamental failings of our health care and political systems in serving vulnerable communities.” It is intended as a “first step in our enduring commitment to repairing the injustices against those historically ignored and abused in medicine: Black patients, Indigenous patients, Patients of Color and all marginalized populations who have received substandard care as a result of their identity and limited resources.” But what will the students taking this oath be up against as they try to uphold it while going through medical school and into their own practices?

Anoa Changa, writer, activist, lawyer and journalist, joins us to discuss the elections in Georgia. The presidential race seems to be coming to a close, but the state will have not one but two US Senate seats heading to runoff elections on January 5, 2021. One race will be Republican Sen. David Perdue vs. Democrat Jon Ossoff, and the other race will be GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler - who has never won an election - vs. Democratic Pastor Raphael Warnock. Just about every Democrat has come forward with advice on how best to win each seat. On one side, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her allies have warned Georgia Democrats to not run too far to the left, or they will blow their chances in both contests. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said during a Thursday caucus call that if “we are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we're not going to win," Politico reported. "But Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, thought differently, jumping in on a Democratic Party strategy call to defend liberal ideas, saying that’s what keeps the Democratic base motivated to turn out and vote," the outlet noted. How do Democrats win these two Senate seats in Georgia? What is the path?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com