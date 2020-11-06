Red & Blue Divide; Arizona Puff, Puff, Passes on Trump; The Forgotten Voter

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the deep divide between red and blue America. A Washington Post piece highlights America's deep divide when examining how Joe Biden expanded the margin of Democratic victory in key urban and suburban counties but didn't make a lot of inroads in exurban and rural areas. The article says the divide "underscores fundamental disagreements among Americans about how to control the coronavirus pandemic or whether to even try; how to revitalize the economy and restore jobs; how to combat climate change or whether it is an emergency at all; and the roles of morality, empathy and the rule of law in the body politic.” But is the red and blue framing really useful at all anymore? Do Americans disagree about the roles of morality, empathy and the rule of law, or do we disagree about what those terms mean, in a way?

Alejandro Chavez, political director for Smart and Safe Arizona, joins us to discuss US President Donald Trump’s loss and the passing of the Smart and Safe Arizona Act. Voters in Arizona passed the act by approving Proposition 207, with 60% of ballots supporting it and 40% opposed. "Instead of facing felony arrest for any testable amount of marijuana, adults 21 and older in Arizona will now be able to possess up to an ounce of 'flower' and up to five grams of concentrates," the Phoenix News Times reported Thursday. "They can also grow up to six plants, or 12 if they have two people living on one property."

Levi Rickert, editor of Native News Online, joins us to discuss how Native American candidates fared overall and what wins or losses will be most significant. Because of the American federal system, issues of sovereignty and tribal relationships with the US government are negotiated more at the state level, and so state legislative races will sometimes be more important than national ones. Were there any significant developments for Native American candidates at the state level? Also, are any US major parties or third parties taking enough notice, reaching out and attempting real and meaningful conversations with these communities?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com