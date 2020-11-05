The Latino Vote; The Future of Bernie Sanders Followers

Rosa Clemente, American community organizer, independent journalist and hip-hop activist. She is the president and founder of Know Thy Self Productions and PR on the Map, and of course, she was the vice-presidential running mate of 2008 Green Party Presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney, joins the show to discuss the role of Latino voters in the election. Is this election, or should it be, the death knell of the concept of “the Latino voter” in the US? Is it time to retire this notion that we can categorize a continent’s worth of people, with very different heritages, very different racial identities, very different economic backgrounds and goals, just because consultants and pollsters like to have one nice, flat line in their demographic breakdowns?

Brandon Sutton, host of The Discourse podcast, joins us to discuss Tuesday's election and the state of Bernie Sanders supporters.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, author and professor in the Economics and Politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the math behind the election process. Also, how come every time they count mail-in ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? Things looked like they were going pretty well for Trump last night, but the mathematical paths to victory still open to both Biden and Trump.

