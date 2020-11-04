Where is the Movement; Weed Anyone?

The past 4 years has sparked movements, spin-off movements and new parties vying to replace the old guard. Where are we now?

Patricio Zamorano, political analyst and co-director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs (COHA), joins us to discuss the state of movements from 2016-2020. In 2016, there was a huge movement towards alternative political organizations including the Green Party, Democratic Socialist of America, and smaller groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation. After the election where do you think movement energy will trend?

Ed Forchion (Four-Che-En) Jr., aka NJ Weedman, an American Rastafari cannabis rights and free speech activist. He is the founder of the Legalize Marijuana Party, joins us to discuss marijuana the ballot initiatives. Voters in Republican-led Arizona and South Dakota and Democrat-led Montana and New Jersey will consider proposals to legalize recreational marijuana today. Another red state, Mississippi, is weighing a pair of ballot questions to legalize medical marijuana. Polls show that the ballots initiatives have support in Arizona, Montana and New Jersey. Currently, 11 states have legalized full, adult marijuana use. All but two did so by ballot initiative, which poses the question directly to voters.

Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist and columnist, joins us to discuss the Mueller Investigation and what effect it's had on the last 4 years. Was it really a game-changer? Did Russiagate have an impact on the presidency? According to Buzzfeed, newly released portions of a report sheds new light on the seriousness with which the special counsel investigated the hacks of Democratic party computers. And while the fact that prosecutors elected not to file any charges in that matter is an apparent vindication for both Assange and Stone, Buzzfeed tells us with great solemnity that Mueller didn’t “completely absolve either man,” nothing that “factual uncertainties” remained “the subject of ongoing investigations” by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

