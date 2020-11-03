Analyzing Immigration; California's Prop 22; 2020 Election Dividing America

Maru Mora-Villalpando, immigrant rights activist and organizer, joins us to take a look back on the past four years of US immigration policy. Have Trump’s actions matched his rhetoric? Has his administration significantly changed American immigration policy, and which of its efforts have been failures? We'll also look at what immigration would look like under Biden and the best ways to keep pressure on a Biden administration. There are a number of Trump administration policies that Biden could reverse if he wins the election. Which would he pick first?

Steven Hill, journalist and author of "Raw Deal: How the 'Uber Economy' and Runaway Capitalism Are Screwing American Workers" and "10 Steps to Repair American Democracy," joins us to discuss one of the most important ballot initiatives of the year, Proposition 22 in California. It's the most expensive California ballot measure of the year, and apparently the most expensive in the state's history. It is described by Ballotpedia as a citizens' initiative. Was it really a bunch of concerned citizens who forced this measure onto the ballot, after California last year passed Assembly Bill 5, which was supposed to fix this problem and force gig employers to extend benefits to staff who reasonably fit the category of “employee” rather than “contractor?” How is some of that money being spent?

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda; and Dr. Dave Ragland, co-executive director of the Truth Telling Project and director of the Grassroots Reparations Campaign, join us to discuss the sentiments behind Tuesday's election and the division it's caused. "Voters in Republican-led Arizona and South Dakota and Democrat-led Montana and New Jersey will consider proposals to legalize recreational marijuana," CNN reported Saturday. "Another red state, Mississippi, is weighing a pair of ballot questions to legalize medical marijuana." We are really at a great dividing point in American politics. Are families actually ripping apart in new ways? And if that is the case, did the huge spike in protests and the shock of wokeness through the American populace actually stick? What's really going on across the US?

