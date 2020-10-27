China, US Censor Each Other; ACB Confirmed; Truth and Reconciliation

The US wealthy “brace” for tax increases while the rest of us brace for fires, storms, pandemics and their tragic consequences.

Member of the North Dakota House of Representatives and first Native American Democratic woman elected to that state’s legislature Ruth Anna Buffalo joins Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to discuss the impact of Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation on the health of her constituents and on Native Americans in general, as well as the potential for actual truth and reconciliation with regard to this country’s history of cultural genocide.

Nate Wallace, creator and co-host of the podcast Redspin Sports, got into the politics of healthcare for athletes and the power athletes could have as advocates for universal health services.

Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,” trashes the corporate media that has turned from on a dime from Russiagate to demonizing China using the very same playbook, discusses why a post-Trump truth and reconciliation commission won’t happen and weighs in on what if anything can be done to rein in lies online.

Actor E. Faye Butler joins to discuss her role in “Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It!” the need for artists to also be activists, the drive she sees in younger generations and the unsung hero she portrays.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com