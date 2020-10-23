Shh We're Debating!; MAS Fights for Peace in Bolivia; Nigeria on Fire

Sinclair Skinner, an American engineer and founder of ILoveBlackPeople.com, and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, President of the National Economic Association, join Political Misfits to discuss the ongoing protests in Nigeria that have lead to nearly 60 people being killed, the role cryptocurrencies can play in protecting grassroots fundraising from hostile governments, and how the global poor can accumulate wealth.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst joins live from Bolivia to talk about the future of the country's economy under Luis Arce, if America's puppet government will leave office peacefully, and the targeting of independent journalists since last Sunday's election.
Jon Jeter, an author, award-winning foreign correspondent, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize joins the show to talk about last night's final Presidential debate, the unwillingness of American media to cover class issues, the chances of Bernie Sanders serving as Labor Secretary in a Biden administration, Walmart suing the Federal government, and the wave of evictions facing millions of Americans come December.
In this week's "Working for the Weekend" segment Bob and Michelle demand that Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Evangelical singer and former Republican congressional hopeful Sean Feucht all take the weekend off.
