Stalled Stimulus; Big Pharma Pays Up; Hidden Agendas & Anti-Semitism

There are still negotiations underway on an economic stimulus bill for pandemic relief in the US, even though it won't come before the November 3 election.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Political Science Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss what’s not happening in terms of another stimulus bill. And later in the segment, we'll take a closer look at the $8 billion settlement Purdue Pharma agreed to Wednesday, pleading guilty to several criminal charges. However, the settlement means no member of the Sackler family will serve prison time.

Ann Garrison, journalist and contributor to a number of outlets such as Black Agenda Report, Black Star News, MintPress and CounterPunch; and Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor and author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests," join us to discuss how Paul Rusesabagina, the hero whose story is the basis of the movie “Hotel Rwanda,” was kidnapped in Dubai and illegally rendered to Rwanda in late August. He now awaits trial on terrorism charges. We'll learn more about the arrest and what he now stands accused of.

Kim Iversen, independent journalist and host of the "Kim Iversen Show" on YouTube; and Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss Israel and Bahrain officially signing a communique on establishing diplomatic relations and stories about how Israel has actually had a secret mission in Bahrain for a decade, promoting deals between Israeli and Bahraini businesses and providing a communication channel to the Israeli government. It seems pretty obvious that Abraham Accords only made public what had been going on in secret. We’ll also discuss a Wednesday Politico story - based on the word of an anonymous congressional aide and an anonymous former State Department official - that the State Department is preparing to accuse a number of prominent international NGOs of anti-Semitism.

