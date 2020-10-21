Seattle Budget Protests; Confronting Police Misconduct

Nikkita Oliver, community organizer, attorney and Seattle Peoples Party co-founder; and Matt Remle, Lakota human rights activist, writer and community organizer, join us to dive into the importance of focusing on local budgets and how those budgets shape the politics and society around us.

Sean Blackmon, the man, the legend and the host of By Any Means Necessary here on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss police misconduct in Washington, DC, and a new law hoping to curb racist 911 calls in San Francisco, California. On Tuesday, San Francisco's Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, giving people the right to sue a 911 caller in civil court. "All 11 supervisors signed on to the legislation, guaranteeing its passage," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. "Other places have moved to make placing racist 911 calls a hate crime. California’s governor recently signed a measure making the crime a misdemeanor punishable by jail time and a fine. New York approved legislation allowing the victims of racist 911 calls to sue." Will this slow down white people from calling the cops?

Lee Camp, comedian, activist, journalist, host of the show “Redacted Tonight” on RT America and author of the recent book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines,” joins us to discuss the recent news that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is vetting Republicans - surprise, surprise - for his Cabinet. GOP names floating around include former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, former Ohio Governor John Kasich, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and former Pennsylvania Congressman Charlie Dent. Is this just for show, or should we fully expect Biden to try to put together some sort of “team of rivals” to show that he’s an uniter, in the event that he wins?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com