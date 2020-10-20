Nova Scotia Fishers' Rights; US Accuses Russians of Cyberwarfare

Shelly Martin, who made history last year as the first Mi’kmaq woman to be appointed as adjudicator of the Small Claims Court of Nova Scotia, joins us to discuss ongoing and increasingly violent attacks on the Mi'kmaq people of Nova Scotia as they exert their rights to fish in St. Mary’s Bay. "Several hundred lobster traps have either been destroyed or seized by non-Indigenous commercial fishermen in the past month, and two Mi’kmaq fishing boats were alleged to have been set on fire by the same group," Global News reported Monday.

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss cyberwarfare and Monday's indictments by the US Justice Department against alleged Russian hackers over the NotPetya malware and other attacks. "The prosecutors also said the hackers were behind the NotPetya attack, a ransomware attack that spread across the world in 2017, causing billions of dollars in damages," TechCrunch reported Monday. What's really going on?

James Early, former director of cultural heritage policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, joins us to discuss whether or not America’s left should endorse Joe Biden and what Luis Arce’s defiant win in Bolivia's presidential election means for the Americas.

Mohamed Elmaazi, journalist and editor of The Interregnum, joins us to look at the new documentary "Keenie Meenie," a project by journalist Phil Miller and documentary filmmaker Lou Macnamara with Declassified UK. The documentary looks at a group of UK mercenaries operating under the company name Keenie Meenie in Sri Lanka in the 1980s during the country's long civil war.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com