US Tactics Against Iran Increase; Bolivia Elections Heat Up

Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone campaign, joins us to discuss a new New York Times that says, “U.S. efforts to cut Iran off from the rest of the world in the midst of the pandemic are cruel.” So, the US has imposed sanctions on every single Iranian bank at this point, I believe, trying to cut them off from international transactions almost entirely and forcing scarcity upon the Iranian population as a whole. Is this a crime equal to that of Iran not releasing political prisoners during a pandemic? We'll also discuss a new report that says $8m people have slipped into poverty since May as federal aid dries up.

We are joined by Wyatt Reed, producer of the great show By Any Means Necessary, the elections in Bolivia. Are they in the midst of the same mail in voting/remote voting chaos as the US because of the pandemic, or will the votes be mostly in person? We've obviously seen the violent repression of Bolivia’s indigenous majority and of supporters of the left-wing MAS party during the coup last year and ever since. But now we’ve seen some right wing candidates call for “resistance” if the results and the response isn’t what they want, and I imagine MAS is prepared to take to the streets if the results seem fraudulent. So what are political leaders threatening and what should we be anticipating?

Teresa Lundy, communications strategist and principle at TML Communications, joins us to discuss several leading stories. First, the two Presidential candidates held competing town halls on competing cable networks. The media has tried to play a neutral arbitrator in the election process and be some sort of platform for American’s to decide who to vote for. The fact that ABC and NBC allowed for their networks to compete like this is absurd. Before we get to the candidates, we'll examine the agents that gave them a platform. Also, Ice Cube, the actor, filmmaker and rapper is defending his decision to advise President Trump on "The Platinum Plan," a Trump administration initiative to help Black Americans. Ice Cube is receiving pushback after Trump campaign senior advisor Katrina Pierson revealed that the rapper helped revise the plan. What are we to make of this?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com