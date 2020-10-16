Register
16 October 2020
    Twitter Caught Between a NYT Story and Double Standards

    Republican Senators call foul and are working on subpoenas to Twitter and Facebook for hiding a story that questions Biden.

    Eugene Puryear, host at Breakthrough News and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America," and Jim Kavanagh, editor of The Polemicist join us to discuss GOP lawmakers slamming Twitter for limiting distribution of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business activities in Ukraine. The Post's story claims to show "smoking gun" emails about Joe Biden and his son. Dorsey, who is the CEO of Twitter, put out a statement admitting that blocking the story without context is not acceptable. We'll also look at Twitter suspending fake accounts that claim to be Black President Trump supporters.  A spokesperson for the company told CNN the accounts were impersonating others and violating the platform's rules about manipulation and spam.  Many of the accounts tweeted the same phrase saying "YES IM BLACK AND I'M VOTING FOR TRUMP" in all capital letters. Also, our guests will look at Stop and Frisk policies and how they are now digital.

    Ted Rall, columnist, syndicated editorial cartoonist and author, joins us to discuss a New York Times piece that alleges Trump administration officials this winter, while publicly insisting that the virus was contained in the US and was nothing to worry about, were a lot more cautious when speaking privately to investors. This is not the first story we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic about the wealthy and powerful being tipped off to the danger of this situation before the public. What do you make of this particular iteration of that theme? We'll also analyze a bipartisan bill proposed to give Israel a veto on US arms sales to the Middle East. Proposed by Illinois Democrat Brad Schneider, the bill wouldn’t exactly give Israel the “veto” over US arms sales that some headlines are suggesting, but it would force the president to consult with the Israeli government to ensure Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge in the region is maintained.

    Dr. Wes Bellamy, chair of the Political Science Dept at Virginia State University, joins us to discuss his new book, “When White Supremacy Knocks, Fight Back. How White People can use their Privilege and How Black People can use their Power." We'll discuss third party politics and look at a new movement and party block called Our Black Party, that focuses on the needs of Blacks in America.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    black power, Middle East, NYtimes, Trump, Twitter
