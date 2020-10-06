The Fight for Venezuela's Gold; COVID Now Airborne; Police Repression of the Movement

Ricardo Vaz, analyst and editor of Venezuelanalysis.com, joins us to discuss a British appeals court that ruled in favor of the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro and said the legal fight over the future of $1 billion in gold stored in the vaults of the Bank of England should be reconsidered. The judges Monday reversed a lower court ruling that the UK had unequivocally recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. What does the ruling mean for Maduro?

Kumi Smith, assistant professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Community Health at the University of Minnesota, joins us to discuss what new CDC guidance means for the treatment of COVID patients in hospital settings and for people going about their lives, trying to avoid getting sick? Yesterday, two weeks after the Centers for Disease Control published and then took down COVID-19 guidance that described the virus as “airborne,” and issued something similar. The notable change is that the CDC now says “Some infections can be spread by exposure to viruses in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are further than 6 feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.” The CDC says these transmissions occur in enclosed spaces where ventilation is poor, and often where the infected person has been breathing heavily, and it still says the most important vector of transmission is through respiratory droplets and close contact with an infected person.

Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the Love Lounge radio show, joins us to discuss several top stories. We begin with police trying to repress activists. The snatching of protest leaders in Denver, political assassinations over the years, targeting and following of those who speak out, and state repression of protestors. Then we'll look at the fight for reparations. The nation’s capital would be the latest jurisdiction to seriously explore providing reparations to the descendants of enslaved people under legislation proposed by a member of the D.C. Council. The bill to establish a task force to study reparations comes after District residents demanded racial justice and equity during protests over the summer after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Announced Monday by Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), the legislation would instruct the nine-member task force to scrutinize the economic impact of slavery as well as racist policies that continued after it was abolished to recommend a plan for economic atonement to help African Americans in the District.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com