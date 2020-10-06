COVID Spikes at NWIP as Guards Ignore Rules; Philly Housing Victory; Trump COVID Affects US Economy

Mark Shmueli, immigration attorney representing asylum seekers before the Asylum Office and EOIR; and Maru Mora-Villalpando, immigrant rights activist and organizer, joins us to discuss the dozens of people detained at the infamous Northwest ICE Processing Center being tested for COVID-19 today after at least one entire unit of the facility was exposed to the virus. Private prison company GEO Group has failed to implement adequate COVID-19 protocols and has been lax in enforcement of existing protocols. Also, we'll look at the border issues. Vice President Mike Pence in March directed the nation’s top disease control agency to use its emergency powers to effectively seal the US borders, overruling the agency’s scientists who said there was no evidence the action would slow the coronavirus.

Sterling Johnson, a member of the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative, joins us to discuss after a months-long standoff over two homeless encampments, city officials and Philadelphia Housing Action appear to have reached a tentative deal that will provide protest camp residents with 50 vacant homes to be placed in a community land trust.

Tom Luongo, independent analyst on politics, culture and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, joins us to discuss a variety of topic news stories including the intersection of Donald Trump having COVID and the economy; the Pope making some headlines this weekend taking aim at the economy, market capitalism, and COVID; A British appeals court ruling in favor of the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro, and said the legal fight over the future of $1 billion in gold stored in the vaults of the Bank of England should be reconsidered, and the escalating Nagorno-Karabakh clashes.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com