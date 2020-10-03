Register
03 October 2020
    Political Misfits

    US Economic Outlook; Teacher's Strike; Parties Fight For Power Not Justice

    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202010031080649646-us-economic-outlook-teachers-strike-parties-fight-for-power-not-justice/

    A new report paints an economic picture that may seem surprising to most. But, what's behind the numbers?

    Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins us to discuss a recent report that makes it look like economically, things had been going well for lower-income families, for Black and Hispanic families and for families where breadwinners didn’t have college degrees under Donald Trump. Since Trump has been in office, many non-white families, families without college degrees and families earning lower incomes have actually benefitted, while for wealthy white families, the rate of income increase has slowed. Tell me about how these conclusions were drawn, how accurate you think they are, and whether this means we should revise our thinking about Trump’s economic policies. Is there anything hiding in this data that we’re not being shown?

    Dan Kovalik, a lawyer, professor, and author of “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian Intervention’ to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests joins us to discuss how teachers are fighting to return to what they say are unsafe conditions in schools and how COVID-19 is spreading through Amazon. Paydayreport has news about teachers strikes or threatened strikes in four states, mostly in the US South. We have teachers in Little Rock, Arkansas, saying they’ll work remotely but not in classrooms because of COVID; we have a sickout in South Carolina over promised raises and bonuses that didn’t appear this year; we have teachers in Louisiana threatening to strike over changes to their curriculum that would use subcontracted teachers to create pre-recorded lessons the teachers think aren’t equal to face-to-face, live instruction; we have a walkout in Georgia over COVID conditions, and we have a threatened strike in Alaska over poor pay.

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the inability of Democrats and Republicans to offer meaningful political differences to the American people, the power of non-political parties to sway US politics.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Republicans, Democrats, Georgia, louisiana, strike, teachers, Jobs, Unemployment
