11:04 GMT02 October 2020
    Political Misfits

    Assange Update; California Wildfires Rage On

    Political Misfits
    Does America need a civility check-up?

    We are joined by Neil Clark, journalist, broadcaster and director of Public Ownership and Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins us to discuss the Julian Assange. The trial is in its third week and a lot of the focus has been on the hacking charges against him - which, it seems, are being revealed in court to be pretty flimsy. We also heard this week about the fear of repercussions some witnesses are living with, including some members of a Spanish security firm accused of spying on Assange for the CIA while he was living in the Ecuadorian embassy, who were allowed to provide testimony anonymously for fear of being kidnapped or killed by the head of that company. 

    Dr. Reese Halter, award-winning broadcaster, distinguished conservation biologist and author of “Environmental Catastrophe and Ecological Restoration”, joins us to discuss the fires that are ravaging California. There was some bad news for residents of Napa and Sonoma Valley and the fire crews working there - the weather is not with them right now. It’s unusually hot and it's about to get windy, triggering red flag warnings in different parts of Northern California for the next 24 hours. The Glass Fire now covers more than 51 thousand acres and as of last night was just 2 percent contained.

    Ben Norton - Journalist, writer, filmmaker, assistant editor of The Grayzone and producer of the Moderate Rebels podcast, joins us to discuss his recent piece in Grayzone titled “Fake news hoax exposed: NY Times podcast star lied about joining ISIS”. The lead, the main source for the New York Times’ award-winning podcast, Caliphate, has been arrested and charged with lying about joining ISIS. The major media outlet had relied on this man’s fabricated story as the core of its reporting, and said two US government officials had independently confirmed his identity.

    Philippa Hughes, Director of Looking For America; and Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation and Co-Founder of the Truth Telling Project, join us to discuss trend towards civility and dialogue. Will Americans new slogan become Will You Shut Up, Man. On some days it seems like civility does still rule the day, we have all sorts of folks on our show, we see people working together across this country to run cities, so not all is lost.  But then we also have events like Tuesday night’s Presidential debate where civility is thrown out the window. And of course its not just Trump and Biden, we are seeing partisanship in our politics like never before. 

    *Daesh (aka ISIS, Islamic state) is a terrorist group banned in Russia 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Trump, Civility, California, wildfires, Julian Assange
