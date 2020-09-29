Trump Tax Woes; Judge Delays TikTok Ban; AI Under Question

Two decades of Trump taxes reveal he's not really paid any, but will this even matter with his base?

We have Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and president of the National Economic Association, joins us to discuss a new report that alleges President Trump has paid virtually no taxes for the past two decades. The New York Times says Trump paid only 750-dollars in federal income taxes the year he won the White House. It also claims he paid no income taxes at all in ten of the previous 15 years mainly because of huge reported losses. Since his 2016 campaign, Trump has refused to release his tax returns over claims he is under audit.

Chris Garrafa, web developer and technologist, joins us to talk about a US judge delaying Donald Trump’s TikTok ban and whether or not Trump’s loss is a good or bad thing for our eyeballs and brains. We'll also talk about Netflix's new documentary, "Social Dilemma," that takes a look at the intentions behind social media tech giants.

Shane Stranahan, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the ongoing debate in the United States around facial recognition software that is used by police. The facial recognition software has been under heavy criticism over the summer and more and more cities are banning the usage of the technology including San Francisco, Portland, and Boston. The city of Baltimore introduced a bill to ban facial recognition software last week and the Detroit City Council is on the verge of doing the same. We'll also discuss a new report that shows Military suicides have spiked during COVID-19.

