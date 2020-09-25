Reproductive Rights; US Spy Planes; Trump Unveils Healthcare Plan

Three is a gaping hole to fill with the loss of RBG, what will happen next?

Joia Jefferson Nuri, communication specialist for In The Public Eye Communications and China Dickerson, National Political Director for Forward Majority join us to discuss women's reproductive rights in light of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. What are the challenges that lie ahead; and what a new Trump justice could mean for Roe vs. Wade.

Sputnik News writer Morgan Artyukhina has details about China accusing the US of blurring lines, disguising its spy flights as civilian flights routinely over the past year. How does Beijing say the US is disguising these flights and how often is this happening?

Jon Jeter, an author, award-winning foreign correspondent, former Washington Post bureau chief and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, joins us to discuss several political issues. Starting in the world of healthcare Trump unveiled that part of his health plan Americans in the Medicare program for the elderly and disabled will be sent $200 discount cards for prescription drugs within weeks, potentially putting cash in their pockets ahead November 3rd. Trump didn’t explain in his speech what program or authority would allow the government to provide the cards. Assuming they are sent to 33 million Medicare beneficiaries, the figure Trump used, the cards would cost about $6.6 billion. Also, we'll discuss the US eviction crisis that is eroding and Jared Kuchner related apps that are taking advantage of the pandemic and the ensuing eviction crisis for millions of Americans. And lastly, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a new poll finding that 44% of Americans disapprove of protests in response to police violence against Black Americans, while 39% approve. In June, 54% approved.

