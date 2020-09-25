Louisville Protests; UNGA General Debate; Banks Laundering Money

Trayce Redd, activist and organizer, joins us to discuss the grand jury in the police killing of Breonna Taylor which found that the two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside. Activists across the country are outraged to say the least, taking to the streets in several US cities including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia. Protests in Louisville continued well into the evening despite city officials putting in place a 9 pm curfew.

Alexander Mercouris, Editor in Chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on Youtube, joins us to discuss some highlights and lowlights from the UN assembly. There was another long list of speakers at the UNGA general debate - several Central Asian states, a few African leaders and South American leaders. Some of the leaders currently in the news who spoke yesterday were Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, Jeanine Anez of Bolivia, Michel Aoun of Lebanon, Barham Salih of Iraq, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

Dr Jack Rasmus, who teaches economics and politics at St. Mary’s College of California and is the author of the book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump," analyzes the the FinCEN files and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ reporting on ongoing financial crimes at huge global banks.

Nicolas JS Davies, author of "Blood On Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss Donald Trump’s threat to not peacefully transition power if he loses the Presidency in November; the latest efforts to normalize Israel’s 'occupation' of Palestine; and Biden's foreign policy.

Erica Mossholder Executive Director of Children’s Craniofacial Association, joins us to discuss Craniofacial Acceptance Month.

