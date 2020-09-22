Remembering Ginsburg; ICE Forced Hysterectomies

As the nation remembers RBG will they honor her dying wish and not appoint her replacement until after the elections?

Gregg Mosson, federal and Maryland state litigator, in private practice, and a University of Baltimore Adjunct Professor, talks to us a bit about Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s legacy on the Supreme Court and what propelled her to being, probably, the most famous justice in the land? And what's at stake in the next SCOTUS pick?

Maru Mora-Villalpando, immigrant rights activist and organizer; and Carlos Castaneda, Board certified specialist in immigration law in San Antonio, Texas, discuss allegations of unnecessary hysterectomies being performed on immigrant women in ICE detention. The complaint noted that whistleblower Dawn Wooten said she witnessed a surprising number of women in the center getting hysterectomies - sometimes without understanding why or knowing what they’d supposedly consented to. AP was able to confirm 8 or 9 procedures done by Dr. Mahendra Amin, who is at the center of these allegations, and at least one hysterectomy, and their investigations shows that while some of the procedures seem to be medically justified, the facility doesn’t seem to have bothered to get informed consent from the women it sent for treatment.

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic radio show in Austin, Texas to talk about the latest about violence in America,and the revelation that back on June 1st during protests in Washington D.C that military police allegedly asked the National Guard for a “heat ray” weapon which uses millimeter wave technology essentially to heat the skin of people targeted by its invisible ray. What's going on?

