EU Pollution; Analyzing American Politics

Guy McPherson, scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology at the University of Arizona discusses the quietly horrifying little report released by the European Environmental Agency that found that environmental factors such as air pollution and heatwaves exacerbated by climate change contributed to around 13% of all deaths in Europe. They were looking at data from 2012, the latest year data was available from, and found that a total of 630,000 deaths in the European UN countries plus Britain were attributable to environmental factors that year. How preventable are these deaths?
Tom Luongo, independent analyst on politics, culture and markets at his blog, Gold Goats 'n Guns, discusses how American presidential politics continue to be determined by a small number of swing states, and while states may come and go from the list of swing states, in the last 3 cycles there are only really 10 states that come into play. We'll also analyze the two parties, election strategies and how they pander to their base.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)