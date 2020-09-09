Corporate Universities; Assange Hearings Begin; Trump's Relationship With The US Military

David Schultz, a professor of political science at Hamline University. He is the author of Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter and wrote recently for Counterpunch about covid-19 and its exposure of the corporate rot at the heart of our university system. We had reports starting in April about college students being sent home with partial reimbursements for room and board, but absolutely no break on tuition. How do they justify this, when they’ve spent the past few decades reinventing university as about more than your courses, but about networking, connections, and “experience”?

Patrick D. Anderson, a visiting assistant professor of philosophy at Grand Valley State University, contributor to Black Agenda Report and editor-in-chief of the WikiLeaks Bibliography, joins us to discuss the extradition trial of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, which is expected to last four weeks. The US charges are, almost entirely, accusations that Assange violated the US Espionage Act.

Ted Rall, columnist, syndicated editorial cartoonist and author, joins us to discuss this political pivot we have seen over the past week of liberals, conservatives, generals, unnamed sources, suckers and media outlets attacking Donald Trump on his relationship with the US military. And just like motion, with every attack on Trump comes an equal and opposite reaction on those attacking him. We'll also talk about two self-described "Boogaloo Bois" charged with attempting to provide material support to Hamas. And a new WSJ report with a FAA review of Boeing Dreamliner analyzing quality control.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com