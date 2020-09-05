The People's Party Convention; TX Governor Wants Changes In Policing

Kaitlin Sopoci-Belknap, national coordinator with Movement for a People's Party, tells us all about their mission, how different they are from the DSA and from the Green Party? They say they are building a major new party that is genuinely of, by and for the American people, one that will truly represent us, and that aims to build the stronger, healthier and more just society we all deserve. We'll hear what their next steps are and more on field candidates and long term goals.
Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic radio show in Austin, Texas, joins us to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott considering a proposal from former state lawmakers that would force the Austin Police Department to answer to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
