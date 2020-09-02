Fort Hood Investigation; National Anthem's Racist Roots; Navalny 'Poisoned'

What's going on at Fort Hood in Texas? Finally, there will be an investigation into the deaths of more than a dozen soldiers at the base this year.

Michael Prysner, producer of "The Empire Files," joins us to talk about the announcement that Fort Hood is launching yet another investigation related to the series of fatalities on the base, this one into how its chain of command responded to the disappearances and deaths of service members like Specialist Vanessa Guillen, whose body was found in June. What's going on here?

Jefferson Morley, a journalist and editor who has worked in Washington, DC, journalism for over 30 years and is the author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" and "Our Man in Mexico: Winston Scott and the Hidden History of the CIA," discusses his recent Washington Post piece analyzing the controversial and true history of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and its creator Francis Scott Key.

Kevin Zeese, editor of Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss the announcement by Germany's government that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. He also takes a look at an order issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to block COVID-19-related evictions through the end of this year. We'll also discuss the battle brewing between DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC US Attorney's Office over prosecuting rioters; and MSNBC host Joy Reid's recent Islamophobic comments.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com