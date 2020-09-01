Trump Heads to Kenosha; DNI Block Briefings on Election Security

Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, discusses big news coming our way this week as Donald Trump heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday. What should we make of the trip there and what messages are you expecting from him? Also, Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump since March over that time in national polls actually increased from 6 to 7 points to now 8 points. There is not relational support between Black Lives Matter and Joe Biden?

Daniel Lazare, Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," discusses the pretty explosive weekend, and one of the bigger metaphorical booms with the decision by the office of the Director of National Intelligence to stop offering in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees about election security and foreign election interference. The committees will still get the same information, but it will now be mostly in writing, meaning committee members won’t be able to directly ask questions about it and get immediate responses. The DNI wouldn’t be doing any more all-member briefings, to all members of the House and all members of the Senate, so maybe the implication is that the committee members are trustworthy, but the riff-raff in the rest of the Congress are dangerous?

