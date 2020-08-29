Victims, Vigilantes and Narratives; RNC Recap; Health Equality

The Republican festival of trauma tourism is finally over. Will these graphic descriptions of tragedies truly drive voters to Donald Trump?

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, tells Misfit hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte that Republican attempts to deflect blame for violence during their convention were of course dishonest, but that the Democrats don’t have a lot to recommend them, either. He also spoke about the loss of Steve Bannon and what it means for Trump’s message, what policing might look like under a Biden-Harris administration, and the political impediments to a thorough pandemic response in America.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, broke down the background to the stark inequality of diabetes outcomes and amputations in the US between Black and White patients, new efforts to address them, and Donald Trump’s claim to have advanced health care in the United States.

Dave Lindorff, investigative reporter and founder of the news collective This Can't Be Happening, talks about how the narrative of violence in Kenosha is being shaped, how public opinion is turning against the American culture of policing, how these Hatch Act violations by the Trump administration showcase the power of the presidency, how crucial the post office remains for so many Americans and why private companies can’t be relied on to take over.

LJM, founder of Speakezie and Ms Black America DC, also stopped by to talk about who needs to take the weekend off and discuss the work she’s doing with the cultural experience and space for authenticity, Speakezie.

