Pompeo RNC Speech; The Plight of Farmers; Unrest In Wisconsin

Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst, writer and president of ReThinking Foreign Policy, reflects on night two of the RNC, Mike Pompeo on a tour of the Middle East, and reports that Israel in the last days has bombed both Gaza and Lebanon.
Jim Goodman, president of the National Family Farm Coalition discusses the reality of our “economy” on a large scale is obscured by some of its traditional indicators in the context of agriculture. We'll discuss agricultural headlines that have been in the news lately - ones about farmers increasingly filing for bankruptcy, coupled with ones about unusually high prices for commodities at the global level and food in our grocery stores.
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, discusses the third night of protests in Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake and what to make of the drop in viewers at both major parties conventions this year.
